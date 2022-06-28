Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,430 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,430 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

