Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 119,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,731,000 after buying an additional 52,585 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 80,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $341.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

