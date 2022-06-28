Rockland Trust Co. Buys 4,968 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.