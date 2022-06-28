HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 99 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $371.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.01 and a 200-day moving average of $454.20. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $559.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

