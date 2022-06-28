Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,386,000 after buying an additional 193,738 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,680,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,439,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 524,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,607,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $110.76 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $131.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average is $120.32.

