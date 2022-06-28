Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires 351 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

