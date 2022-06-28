Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,955 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000.

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

