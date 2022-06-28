Northcape Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,717,000. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $207.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

