Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,643 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $695,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

