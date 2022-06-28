HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $226,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,248 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,563,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,231,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,317 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 9,256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,411,000 after purchasing an additional 279,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

