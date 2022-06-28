Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,632,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,439,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,779,000 after acquiring an additional 316,030 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,887,000 after acquiring an additional 138,087 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,145,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,673,000 after acquiring an additional 123,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ingredion by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,749,000 after buying an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGR. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

