HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,473,000. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 817.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 84,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after buying an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,864,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,547,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SMH opened at $215.44 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $201.06 and a twelve month high of $318.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.57 and its 200 day moving average is $259.65.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.