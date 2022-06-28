HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,731,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

GDX opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

