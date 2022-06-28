HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 248 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

OIH stock opened at $237.52 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $164.41 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.41 and a 200-day moving average of $252.50.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.