Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Albemarle by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.40.

NYSE:ALB opened at $226.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.89. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

