Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vericel were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,169,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,174,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Vericel by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,809,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,420,000 after buying an additional 307,755 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,601,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Vericel by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 618,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,307,000 after buying an additional 171,995 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -102.56 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $68.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

