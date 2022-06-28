Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,550 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Globalstar by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.04.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

