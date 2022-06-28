Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $3,086,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $636.92 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $738.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

