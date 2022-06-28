Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 85,094 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 3,928.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,260 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 85,094 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Popular worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Popular by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.70. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.37. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

