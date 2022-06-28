CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 359,016 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of CMC Materials worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CMC Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCMP. CL King cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $180.14 on Tuesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.26.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

