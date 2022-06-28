Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,538 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

