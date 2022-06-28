Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98,642 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 175,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,696,000 after buying an additional 104,371 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.63.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $202.51 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

