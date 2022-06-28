Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OP Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 301,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:OPBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

In related news, Director Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,018,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,814,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

