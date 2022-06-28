Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUTH. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUTH opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $598.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

RUTH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

