Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 92 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in American Water Works by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 31,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $148.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.48.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

