Cadence Bank NA Acquires Shares of 2,662 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,770,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 7G Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,582,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.88. The stock has a market cap of $321.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

