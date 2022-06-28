Cadence Bank NA Has $333,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

