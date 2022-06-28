HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $656,000 in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 53,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $804,000.

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43.

