Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $8.36 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

