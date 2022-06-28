HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,205 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,205 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.04. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

