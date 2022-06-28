HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT stock opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

