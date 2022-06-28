HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,934,000.

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29.

