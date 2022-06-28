HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 477 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 46,419 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $722,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $37.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.