HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

