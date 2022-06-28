Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $528,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after acquiring an additional 972,274 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,327,000 after acquiring an additional 543,791 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after acquiring an additional 271,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.90. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

