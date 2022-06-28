HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $33.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

