HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

FPXI opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $70.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

