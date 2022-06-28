SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes $210,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 25.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,625 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 25.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMS opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

