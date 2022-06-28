SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,163,000 after acquiring an additional 272,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,398,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,265,000 after acquiring an additional 302,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,242,000 after acquiring an additional 368,109 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.