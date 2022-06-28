Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 775 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $338.59 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $287.44 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

