Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after buying an additional 683,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,430,000 after buying an additional 271,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

