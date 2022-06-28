2,696 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,474 shares of company stock worth $3,301,880 over the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $94.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.