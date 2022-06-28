Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 45,899 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,899 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,251 shares of company stock worth $2,719,357. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $116.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $121.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

