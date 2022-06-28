Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 88 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $379.91 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.22.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

