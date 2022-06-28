FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,978 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

