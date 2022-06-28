Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 898 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.54.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

