193 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,508,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,538.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 2.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,756.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,476.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,315.21.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $23.00 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

