Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97. The company has a market cap of $187.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.78.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660 over the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

