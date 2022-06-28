Curbstone Financial Management Corp Takes $465,000 Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

