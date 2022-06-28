Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 1,600 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 270,002 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $59,005.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,272 shares in the company, valued at $705,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.